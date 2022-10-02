JINDO INU (JIND) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

JINDO INU (JIND) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, JINDO INU has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. JINDO INU has a total market cap of $101,676.64 and approximately $32,359.00 worth of JINDO INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JINDO INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
JINDO INU Profile
JINDO INU’s total supply is 400,000,000,000,000 coins. JINDO INU’s official Twitter account is @JINDOINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JINDO INU
