JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 10,792 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,023,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

