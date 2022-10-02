JNBA Financial Advisors Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,565,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,640,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,677.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 543,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 532,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.