JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 3,360 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. 2,474,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $27.89.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
