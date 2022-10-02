JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,836. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $82.46.

