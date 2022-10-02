JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 2,595 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock remained flat at $31.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,791,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,704. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38.

