JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,779 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 450,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 909,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 81,279 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,664,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

FTCS stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $66.42. 582,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.