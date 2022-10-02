John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.84. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

WLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

