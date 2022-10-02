JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Target Price to €104.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.00.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.79.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

