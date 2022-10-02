JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday.

EPA:RI opened at €188.85 ($192.70) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a one year high of €136.25 ($139.03). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €189.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €186.42.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

