JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $66.96. 2,333,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,489. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.