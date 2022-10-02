JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,736,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

