JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,266,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,317,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

