JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.