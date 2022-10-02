Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jupiter Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAQC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 4,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,011. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,488,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

