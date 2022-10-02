Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JWACR stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 8,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,551. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 311,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

