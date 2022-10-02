Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 464,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Stock Down 8.9 %

Kaixin Auto stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 382,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

