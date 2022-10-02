Kcash (KCASH) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kcash (KCASH) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $189,777.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.
Kcash Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets.The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem.”
Kcash Coin Trading
