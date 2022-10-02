KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires Shares of 80,329 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.