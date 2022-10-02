KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.13% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

