KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PACCAR by 113.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

