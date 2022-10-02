KCS Wealth Advisory Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

