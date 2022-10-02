KCS Wealth Advisory Has $974,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SAP were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in SAP by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Trading Up 1.0 %

SAP opened at $81.25 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

