KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 1,223 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in BlackRock by 1,531.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 218,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 205,328 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $550.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.56 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.