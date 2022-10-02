KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 23,527 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231,004 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 74.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,249,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,990 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,386,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

