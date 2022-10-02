KelVPN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $284,114.00 (KEL)

KelVPN (KEL) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. KelVPN has a total market capitalization of $284,114.00 and $32,896.00 worth of KelVPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KelVPN has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One KelVPN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KelVPN alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KelVPN Coin Profile

KelVPN’s launch date was March 17th, 2021. KelVPN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for KelVPN is kelvpn.com. KelVPN’s official Twitter account is @kelvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KelVPN

According to CryptoCompare, “KelVPN is a decentralized VPN based on the Cellframe Network protocol and realized as a t-dApp in the Cellframe ecosystem and inhabits the first Cellchain (KEL-testnet).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KelVPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KelVPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KelVPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KelVPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KelVPN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.