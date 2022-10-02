Kerry Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2892 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $89.30 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KRYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,064.86.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading

