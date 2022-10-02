KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

KEY stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

