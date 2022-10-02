Ki (XKI) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Ki (XKI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Ki has a market capitalization of $72.04 million and approximately $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ki has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ki

Ki launched on April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,015,975,049 coins and its circulating supply is 404,851,057 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

