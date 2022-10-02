Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

KFY stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 15.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

