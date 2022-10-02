Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 506,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,528 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $86,441.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,680.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $33,806.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,528 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $86,441.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,680.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $77,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Price Performance

LTRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 137,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.30.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

