LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Stock Up 0.4 %

LC stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

