Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXXW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75.

