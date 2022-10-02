Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 2,320,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,515. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.