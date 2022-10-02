Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,014,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LQMT remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 225,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,545. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
