Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $52.81 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $52.81 or 0.00275214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021410 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001213 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016889 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 71,298,496 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

