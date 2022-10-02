LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LVWD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. LiveWorld has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

