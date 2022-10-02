LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveWorld Trading Down 6.3 %
LVWD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. LiveWorld has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
LiveWorld Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWorld (LVWD)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.