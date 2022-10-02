Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Down 37.9% in September

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Logiq Price Performance

LGIQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 116,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,460. Logiq has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 63.24%. Research analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.