Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 130,000 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,000. SEA comprises about 7.3% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.05. 6,579,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,214. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

