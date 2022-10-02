Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Has $7.21 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 6.1% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.91. 3,717,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,634. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

