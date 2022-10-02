Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 94,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Lucira Health Price Performance

Shares of Lucira Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 116,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 20,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,573.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 20,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,573.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $53,979.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,542.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,797 shares of company stock valued at $96,433. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lucira Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucira Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

