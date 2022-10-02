Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 94,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Lucira Health Price Performance
Shares of Lucira Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 116,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 20,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,573.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 20,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,573.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $53,979.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,542.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,797 shares of company stock valued at $96,433. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
Further Reading
