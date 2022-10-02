LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of LumiraDx
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMDX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
LumiraDx Price Performance
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.