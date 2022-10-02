LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of LumiraDx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMDX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

LumiraDx Price Performance

LumiraDx Company Profile

Shares of LumiraDx stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 145,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $46.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

