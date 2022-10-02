Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,872,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 17,656,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.5 days.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,495. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

