LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $786.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVMUY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

LVMUY stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

