LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

