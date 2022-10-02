LVW Advisors LLC Invests $15.94 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 667,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $146,034,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.