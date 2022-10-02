LVW Advisors LLC Invests $819,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

