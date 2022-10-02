LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 148,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.