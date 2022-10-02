LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $68.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.