LVW Advisors LLC Sells 5,248 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BTI opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.